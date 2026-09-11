British Band Gorillaz to Perform in Guwahati on January 31, 2027

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday announced that legendary British virtual band Gorillaz will perform in Guwahati on January 31, 2027, as part of the group's first-ever tour of India. Taking to social media, Sarma said Guwahati has been selected as one of the host cities for the landmark India tour and expressed excitement over welcoming the band as well as music fans from across the country.

"Delighted to announce that the legendary Gorillaz will perform in Guwahati on January 31, 2027, as part of their first ever India tour," Sarma said. He added that Guwahati was "proud to be among the host cities" for the tour and said the city was looking forward to hosting both the band and fans travelling to Assam for the performance. (IANS)

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