Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ final trailer teases darkly comic eco-disaster epic

Tom Cruise's wild, old ver sion is on a mission to save the world Tom Cruise's much-anticipated film Digger, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, has released its final trailer, offering a closer look at the epic and darkly humorous story. Cruise plays oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, whose powerful empire becomes entangled in an ecological catastrophe with consequences reaching the highest levels of power. As the crisis threatens to spiral into a global disaster, the country's most influential figures turn to Digger to rescue them from the mess. Convinced that he is the only person capable of taking control, Digger races against time to prove he can solve the crisis - even as questions emerge over whether he helped create it. The trailer promises sharp satire, dark humour and unpredictable twists. Cruise stars alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde also feature in the cast.

Iñárritu directed the film from a screenplay by Iñárritu, Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman. The film is produced by Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Cruise and Michael Sharp, with several acclaimed filmmakers and technicians joining the production team. (Agencies)

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