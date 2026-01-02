BTS comeback in 2026: K-pop band announces release date of new album

K-pop boy band BTS, who became a global sensation with several hits including Fake Love, Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance, among others, are all set to make their comeback this year. Netizens, who all have been waiting eagerly, can finally sigh in relief after the official date of their comeback has been announced, along with the details about their new album and more. Let’s delve in to know more.

The agency BigHit Music announced that BTS’ comeback date is March 20, 2026. This will mark the first time BTS will be releasing an album as a full group since 2022. Reportedly, BTS sent handwritten letters to the homes of their fans—ARMY.

The letter stated, “March 20, 2026. Leader RM wrote, No one has awaited the comeback more eagerly than us.” Jin said, “We are so grateful for your patience,” and Suga wrote, “Let’s enjoy and love each other this year too.” As per reports, J-Hope remarked, “What we’ve been thinking about is finally becoming a reality,” and Jimin said, “The year we meet has arrived.” V wrote, “We’ll create more precious memories in 2026, so please look forward to it,” and Jung Kook added, “I miss you! I hope for your support this year too.”

Reports suggest that fans who did not receive the physical letters will be able to access the same message on the fan platform Weverse at the end of this month. The members said, “We hope to make a safe comeback this year and for the album to do well,” and wished, “Let’s make BTS a huge hit.” Reportedly, following the release of their new album, the group will embark on a world tour. More details are yet to be revealed by the agency. (Agencies)

