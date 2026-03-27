BTS returns to Jimmy Fallon show: Members speak about Arirang, hiatus and much more

South Korean boy band BTS are grabbing headlines for all the right reasons ever since the septet released their fifth studio album, Arirang, and performed their comeback live show in Seoul. The members made their return to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, finally, after much anticipation. The group spoke about their recently released album, how they missed each other during the hiatus and many more.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show since 2021. Almost four years later, the group are now on the run promoting their album Arirang. They entered the show with house slippers, customary footwear when at home in Korea, and introduced Jimmy Fallon to the joys of inside shoes.

They spoke about their return from the mandatory military service and each other’s snoring or low energy. The members even playfully roasted each other regarding cooking skills and teased about their physical changes before their military hiatus. BTS also mentioned how they came up with the album and the backdrop behind it.

In the show, the group were asked what they had in the car with RM driving it. V joked by saying it was very scary. Post interview, they performed the lead single of the show, Swim. BTS are expected to make their return to the show on March 26, Thursday night. (Agencies)

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