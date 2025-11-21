Nora Fatehi makes her debut on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has made her debut on “The Tonight Show” with a performance with Jamaican singer Shenseea and even posed for a picture with the host Jimmy Fallon.

Nora in a collaborative post with the Fallon Tonight BTS Instagram handle, shared a string of images from her performance including a picture where she is seen smiling at the camera lens as she struck a pose with Jimmy Fallon and Shenseea.

The caption read: “TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform “What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)”! #FallonTonight.”

She also shared a string of clips on Instagram stories and expressed her excitement on her debut on ‘The Tonight Show’.

Nora and Shenseea performed on their latest track “What Do I Know.” The energetic track, released under 5 Junction Records/Warner Records. Upon the release of the track, Nora had said that she is excited to finally share ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ with the world and that the song marks the start of her “pop girl era”.

“And diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!” “What Do I Know (Just a Girl)” is written by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter and the song highlights Nora’s strengths as a performer.

Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She gained popularity in Telugu films for her special appearance in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. (IANS)

