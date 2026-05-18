Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at the red carpet in elegant green gown

Several Indian celebrities have graced the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with their glamorous looks, including Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi. Now, Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari has grabbed the attention at the prestigious event, with her iconic red-carpet look.

For the red carpet, Aditi stepped out in a vivid neon green silk-georgette gown that featured dramatic flair with a touch of sophistication. Her ensemble saw a thigh-high slit along with an extended flowing cape attached at the back.

She kept her look minimal and elegant with delicate diamond jewellery and nude-toned makeup. Earlier, the actor shared a series of photographs from the French Riviera where she appeared in a graceful saree paired with a statement choker necklace. Styled with braided hair and subtle makeup, her attire received widespread appreciation online. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Wearing a saree... the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know.” (Agencies)

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