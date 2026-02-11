Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumours after unfollowing each other

The relationship of rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has come under scrutiny as reports of the duo unfollowing each other have surfaced on social media. This development has prompted questions about the status of their relationship. Let’s delve in to know why the rumour of the couple parting ways has gone viral. According to reports, their unfollowing each other comes after Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, and his team lost the 2026 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, and Cardi B was in attendance to support Bad Bunny during his halftime show.

Reportedly, Cardi B was spotted leaving Levi’s Stadium after the halftime show, followed by her sharing a video of herself on Instagram Stories, singing to Bad Bunny from inside of a car. As per the PEOPLE report, on February 7 at the Fanatics Super Bowl party, when she was asked by an ESPN reporter if she had an inspiring message for Stefon Diggs ahead of the big game, she replied, “Good luck.” Soon after the rumours of the duo parting ways spread, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, “Stefon Diggs and Cardi B unfollowed each other on Instagram after he lost the Super Bowl and brought all 6 baby mamas to the game. Will she go back to her husband offset with the newborn?”

Another user wrote, “They are doing this for attention and y’all are falling for it.” “This would’ve been fine if they didn’t already have a child. Like idk whyyyyy she didn’t just sneaky link him see if he won and then probably take it a lil further now she stucjk with him.” “This is what Cardi B fans praise. Pains me to say it be dark skinned black women too”, wrote the third user. (Agencies)

Also Read: Donald Trump criticizes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'slap in the face to our country'