Donald Trump criticizes Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'slap in the face to our country'

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing critique of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, labeling the show an "affront to the Greatness of America" and a "slap in the face" to the country. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social as the Super Bowl aired, Trump criticized both the music and choreography of the show.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote.

Trump claimed the performance "makes no sense" and does not reflect "the Greatness of America" or its "standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

He also said, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying," adding that the dancing was "disgusting, especially for young children."

In the same post, Trump accused what he described as the "Fake News Media" of praising the show and used the moment to criticize the NFL's new kickoff rule. (ANI)

