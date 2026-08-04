Celebrity weddings need months of planning, hidden details and a touch of AI, say experts

Celebrity weddings may look effortless on social media, but they involve months of detailed planning and coordination, according to luxury wedding planners Devanshi Patel, Founder of Shreem Events, and Priya Maganti, CEO and Co-Founder of RVR PRO and RVR Eventz & Design.

Speaking to WION, Patel said planning begins by understanding the couple's personalities, traditions, families and the experience they want to create rather than focusing on décor or venues. She said the seamless celebrations seen by guests are the result of extensive behind-the-scenes preparation, adding that success lies in making the process appear effortless.

Maganti said the final days before the wedding are the most demanding, involving décor mock-ups, venue visits, guest logistics, rehearsals, security arrangements, entertainment and constant coordination among multiple teams. She noted that planners handle every detail so the couple and their families can enjoy the celebrations without stress.

The planners also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in luxury weddings. Patel said Shreem Events uses AI for research, planning workflows, guest management, personalised communication, invitations, mood boards and immersive digital experiences. She added that AI helps free up time for more meaningful client interactions.

Maganti described AI as a support tool that improves design visualisation, guest management and team coordination. However, she stressed that creativity, client relationships and on-ground execution remain entirely human-led.

Both experts agreed that while technology is making wedding planning more efficient, the success of celebrity weddings still depends on careful planning, discretion and a deep understanding of the couple. They said the glamour seen by guests is made possible by months of preparation and countless unseen details working together behind the scenes. (Agencies)

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