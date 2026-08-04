'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Day 3 box office: Tom Holland starrer crosses Rs 180 crore in India

It looks like Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is showing no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office.

The Marvel film continued its dream run on Saturday, with collections going past its opening-day numbers, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases ever in India.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 61 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 48.30 crore on Friday and a massive Rs 70.80 crore on Saturday, taking its three-day India net total to Rs 180.10 crore across all versions. The strong jump in Saturday's collections after an already record-breaking opening has further strengthened the film's box office run. Going by the current trend, Sunday is expected to be the biggest day of the extended weekend.

According to Adarsh, the sci-fi is also set to cross the Rs 260.40 crore first-week collection of 'Avengers: Endgame' on Monday, its fifth day, creating another record for a Hollywood film in India. With an estimated Rs 240 crore-plus collection over the extended four-day weekend, the Tom Holland starrer is expected to register the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India, according to Adarsh. (ANI)

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