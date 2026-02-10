Charlie Puth delivers stirring national anthem performance at Super Bowl LX

Charlie Puth set the tone for Super Bowl LX with a polished and emotionally resonant rendition of the US National Anthem, opening the 2026 championship game at Levi's Stadium with a performance that blended musical restraint and technical finesse.

Before either the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks took the field in the title clash, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter delivered 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in his signature style, accompanying himself on the piano.

Backed by a full band, Puth's measured interpretation culminated as joint Navy and Air Force aircraft flew over the stadium, bringing the pre-game ceremony to a dramatic close, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Puth's appearance placed him among a high-profile lineup of Super Bowl LX pre-show performers. (ANI)

