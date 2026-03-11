Christopher McQuarrie to Helm 'King Conan' with Arnold Schwarzenegger Reprising Iconic Role

Hollywood is preparing to revive one of fantasy cinema’s most iconic warriors as Arnold Schwarzenegger and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie collaborate on a new ‘Conan the Barbarian’ movie titled ‘King Conan.’

According to reports confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, McQuarrie, known for directing the last four ‘Mission: Impossible films’, has been attached to write and direct the project for 20th Century Studios.

Schwarzenegger is expected to reprise his legendary role as Conan, the sword-wielding warrior he first portrayed in the 1982 fantasy classic ‘Conan the Barbarian’ and its 1984 sequel. Schwarzenegger announced McQuarrie’s involvement during an appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, offering fans an early glimpse into the story direction for the film.

Teasing the premise of King Conan, the actor said the story takes place decades after Conan’s rise to power.

“It’s a great story where Conan was 40 years king and he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom slowly,” Schwarzenegger told the crowd, adding, “Then there’s conflict, of course, and then he somehow comes back, and then there’s all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor also highlighted the scale that modern filmmaking technology could bring to the fantasy epic.

“Now, of course, you have all the special effects, and the studio system has plenty of money to make those movies really big,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to working on the project. (ANI)

