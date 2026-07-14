Christopher Nolan explains why ‘The Odyssey’ uses modern dialogue & American accents

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan has brushed aside the online backlash surrounding his upcoming epic The Odyssey, saying criticism before the film's release is "irrelevant" because audiences have not yet seen the finished product.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan responded to criticism over the film's casting, American accents, and use of modern dialogue. "These conversations that happen before people see the film are always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet," he said.

The director compared the situation to the criticism he faced while making Batman Begins and The Dark Knight trilogy. Nolan said his experience with the Batman franchise taught him to stay focused on delivering the best possible adaptation rather than reacting to public opinion.

Recalling the controversy over casting Heath Ledger as the Joker, Nolan noted that many fans initially questioned the decision because Ledger was known for romantic comedies. Ledger later won a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

Nolan said the lesson from those films was that audiences appreciate a sincere attempt to honour the source material, even if the interpretation differs from expectations. "All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way. It's very different from how anyone else would do it, but that's what adaptation is," he said.

The filmmaker also defended the use of modern dialogue in The Odyssey. He explained that Homer's original poem is "earthy, grounded and accessible," and he wanted the film to capture that spirit instead of presenting an overly formal or distant version of the ancient world.

Nolan said he encouraged the cast to make the story feel fresh and relatable for contemporary audiences while remaining faithful to the essence of the classic epic. (ANI)

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