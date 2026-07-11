Tom Holland Arrives in Mumbai Ahead of The Odyssey India Premiere

Tom Holland is in India. The actor has arrived in the subcontinent to promote one of the most-awaited films of the year - Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Holland has touched down in India to promote and attend The Odyssey premiere. The star-studded epic is based on Homer’s legendary Greek tale.

Joining Holland will be Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan himself. The trio will attend the film’s India premiere, making it one of the key stops on, The Odyssey’s worldwide promotional campaign after the London and Paris events.

Several videos and photos surfaced of the actor stepping out of his car and walking into The Taj hotel in Mumbai. While rushing inside, he waved back at the paps and media gathered outside, all hoping for a single glimpse of the star.

The India premiere is scheduled to take place on July 10 and 11, 2026. The red carpet event will also be held at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium. The film’s team will be present, but there’s no word yet on Indian cinema A-listers attending. Videos of PVR ICON have gone viral too, with red carpets and a special pathway laid out for the event. This will be the first Nolan film ever to premiere in India. “I wanted to meet Indian filmmakers and learn more about India,” Nolan said at the time about his visit to India. (Agencies)

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