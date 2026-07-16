‘Cinema has been the greatest teacher in my life’s journey’: Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate at IFFM 2026

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University during the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), recognising her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and her work supporting women, children and marginalised communities.

The honorary degree will be presented on August 14 at Federation Square in Melbourne as part of the festival, which runs from August 13 to August 23.

Reacting to the honour, Rani said she was deeply humbled and described cinema as the greatest teacher in her life. She said storytelling has the power to inspire empathy, spark meaningful conversations and bring about positive change.

Calling the recognition especially meaningful because it will be presented during IFFM, Rani thanked La Trobe University and the festival organisers. She said she feels fortunate to have portrayed characters reflecting resilience, passion and courage, adding that cinema has allowed her to experience countless human stories. She dedicated the honour to India and to audiences around the world whose love has shaped her career.

La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby AO praised Rani’s body of work, saying her films have gone beyond entertainment to encourage discussions on social justice, equality and inclusion. He added that her humanitarian efforts make her a deserving recipient of the honorary doctorate.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange described Rani as one of the finest actors of her generation, whose performances have consistently blended artistic excellence with powerful storytelling, and said the festival is honoured to host the presentation of the prestigious recognition. (IANS)

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