Nick Jonas reveals how he first reached out to Priyanka Chopra

Singer-actor Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas revisited the first direct messages they exchanged before they began dating during a recent episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, according to E! News.

The couple, who married in December 2018, laughed and cringed as Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, read their early Twitter conversation aloud. Kevin recalled asking Nick if he had watched Priyanka’s series Quantico. Although Nick admitted he had not, he said he reached out after seeing her on a billboard promoting the show.

Nick’s first message read, “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Priyanka replied, “Hey... Graham’s told me so much about you. Let’s text. More private. My team can access this.”

The conversation referred to their mutual friend Graham Rogers, who encouraged them to connect. Nick revealed the exchange took place around a year and a half before they officially started dating in May 2018.

He also shared that after moving to text messages, he asked Priyanka to send a timestamped photo to confirm her identity. Laughing about the moment, Priyanka said she initially found it suspicious but appreciated his caution. (ANI)

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