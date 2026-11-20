The wait is finally over for gaming enthusiasts as Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) officially launched in India at midnight on Thursday, ending more than 13 years of anticipation since the release of GTA V in September 2013.

The latest instalment in the popular video game franchise is estimated to have cost over USD 1 billion to develop and has reportedly generated around USD 1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, according to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, making it the biggest pre-order launch in history. GTA 6 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while Xbox One users can access it through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Rockstar Games has not announced a release date for the PC version. The game requires up to 212GB of storage space, depending on the console. In India, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. The latter includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits, according to Mashable.

The game is set in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida, and follows two main protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose relationship has been compared to that of notorious American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

GTA 6 is expected to feature a map nearly twice the size of GTA V, hundreds of enterable buildings, more than 170 animal species and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), offering a more realistic gaming experience. The wanted system has also undergone significant changes. Players can attract up to six stars for serious offences, while minor crimes may result in a single-star rating. Computer-controlled characters, known as non-playable characters (NPCs), can alert police after witnessing crimes. Security cameras will also record the protagonists, helping law enforcement track their activities. Players will have to take additional precautions to avoid detection, including changing their appearance and switching vehicles as police gather evidence during investigations. (ANI)

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