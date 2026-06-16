Cocktail 2’ Gets CBFC’s A Certificate Ahead of Release

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an A (Adults Only) certificate to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s new film Cocktail 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail that starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The original as well as the sequel have been directed by Homi Adajania. Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming sequel Cocktail 2 will have a runtime of 150 minutes (two and a half hours). This makes it just four minutes longer than the original 2012 romantic drama, which clocked in at 146 minutes. A first for Kriti but not others

This certification marks an interesting setup for each of its three lead actors. For Kriti Sanon, known for family-friendly hits like Heropanti (2014), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Mimi (2021), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Cocktail 2 is her first adult-rated film. (Agencies)

Also Read: Big B Celebrates the Poetic Charm of English Words with an Indian Twist