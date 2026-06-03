Entertainment

‘I Was Cranky and Hangry’: Kriti Sanon on Tough Diet Regime for ‘Cocktail 2’ Role

Kriti Sanon’s glamorous ‘Cocktail 2’ look has wowed fans, with her toned physique and stylish avatar stealing the spotlight.
Kriti Sanon
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Fans have been raving over Kriti Sanon ever since her look from ‘Cocktail 2’ was unveiled. And now with the launch of the film’s trailer on Tuesday, the excitement among her admirers has risen a notch higher.

From showcasing her toned physique to effortlessly carrying stylish ensembles, Kriti’s look as Ally presents her in one of her most glamorous and captivating avatars yet. While Kriti makes the look appear effortless on screen, achieving it was anything but easy. The Mimi star followed a strict diet to get into shape and fully embody her character.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kriti said, “For the first time in my life I was on a strict diet and that too in Italy. I think Shahid can vouch for a fact that I was extremely cranky and hangry all the time. I mean everything was worth it.” (ANI)

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Kriti Sanon
‘Cocktail 2’
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