Madonna reveals unusual dating rules during her early days in New York City

Pop icon Madonna has revealed an unusual factor that influenced her dating choices during her early years in New York City’s ’80s vibrant club scene, according to E! News.

Appearing on the recent episode of the Rent Free game show, the 67-year-old singer recalled how practical considerations often shaped her interest in potential romantic partners.”

I would date guys based on whether they had bathtubs and showers I could use,” Madonna said with a laugh. “I’d be like, ‘So where do you live?’ And they’re like, ‘I live on the Upper West Side.’ And I’m like, ‘Do you have a bathtub?’ That was a big plus for me.”

The “Material Girl” singer explained that having access to a comfortable place to freshen up was an important perk during her younger days in the city, as per the outlet.”

I’d go to this guy or potential boyfriend’s house and take a bath or a shower,” she said while speaking alongside Bilt CEO Ankur Jain. “And eat their mother’s home cooking!”

Over the years, Madonna has been linked to several high-profile figures, including late rapper Tupac Shakur, actor Warren Beatty and filmmaker Guy Ritchie, whom she married in 2000. The former couple share sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Salman Khan’s plea against release of ‘Kala Hiran’ till July 1