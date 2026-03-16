Comedian Zakir Khan’s hospitalization sparks concerns among fans

Renowned comedian Zakir Khan, who gained recognition after winning the 2012 Comedy Central’s comedy competition India’s Best Standup. A recent clip of his showing him in a hospital has sparked concern amongst fans. The video was shared by his younger brother Arbaz Khan, and the hospital Zakir has been admitted to is Lilavati in Mumbai. The new video was uploaded by Zakir Khan’s younger brother Arbaz Khan as part of the Ramzan vlog. In the vlog, Arbaz turns the camera towards Zakir, in a hospital gown, where he is admitted. It also shows the comedian is spending time with his brother while watching the India vs England T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section wishing Zakir a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Get well soon.” Another user wrote, “Hey @arbazkhan0513, everyone is asking about Zakir bhai. Pls tell us how he is , what happened to him . All of us love him so much and worry about him.” “Get well soon ,Zakir,” wrote the third user. (Agencies)

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