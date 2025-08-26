Deepika Padukone gives death glare to fan recording daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were very careful not to let photographers capture their daughter, Dua Padukone. The couple may have wanted to stay in the public eye, but they always stayed away from the media glare when it came to their personal lives. When they became parents, they carried forward the practice. But an incident sparked controversy when a man secretly filmed Deepika Padukone with her daughter without any permission.

A video appeared on the internet, which provided a clear glimpse of the face of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, without their approval. The pair have been resolute in their decision to keep their daughter off social media. In the aforementioned clip, Dua was seated on her mother’s lap while they were transported at the Mumbai International Airport in a buggy.

But Deepika had the impression that someone was recording them as a fan, and so she reacted fiercely to someone recording them and even provided a death stare. However, the video was released online without the parents’ consent. The internet also bashed the video and the person who recorded Dua without their family’s agreement. (Agencies)

Also Read: 'Blade Runner 2099' to stream on OTT platform in 2026

Also watch: