‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make cameo in Aryan Khan’s show

While Aryan Khan’s “The Bads of Bollywood” garnered a lot of praise, fans were particularly excited after spotting Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh in the video.

The makers of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood finally released the grand preview of the Netflix series. The high-octane drama will be streaming on the OTT platform on September 18. Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is the director and writer of the Netflix series, which delves into the inner workings of the film industry, including its drama, conflicts, romances, rumors, and realities. The creators call the pre-teaser video a “preview,” and introduces the steller cast: Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, as well as Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.

While the preview garnered a lot of praise as soon as it dropped, what caught netizens’ attention was a small glimpse of Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. This created a lot of hype online as fans flooded the comment section with their excitement.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, was created by Aryan Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, all of whom also wrote the series. Now as the preview dropped in, fans were soon to spot Salman Khan and Raveer Singh in it. This has created a buzz over the social media and fans are excited to see their cameo in the series. Here’s how netizens reacted.

One user wrote, “Just wow! action! salman khan & Ranveer Singh..” Another commented, “SALMAN KHAN Spotted??.” A third wrote, “Bhai Sallu Bhai????”

Another commented, “Salman cameo in aryan khan direction ?”

“Bhaijaan ki ek jhalak k liye ab poori movie dekhni pdegi ??,” wrote another user.

When Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan entered the stage to present the world of “The Bads of Bollywood”, the audience was enthralled. Aryan talked about writing a narrative that is motivated by genuine feelings and human aspirations. He said, “With The Bads of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood?Actress plans to sell US home and move abroad

Also watch: