Deepika Padukone to star in The White Lotus season 4?

The White Lotus Season 4 is set to be extra special for Indian fans if reports about Deepika Padukone’s casting turn out to be true. Earlier, it was reported that the Pathaan actress was supposed to make an appearance in season 3 of the much-loved show alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa. However, due to her pregnancy, the collaboration did not materialise. Now, it seems that the plan may finally be successful.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, she is expected to be part of The White Lotus season 4 and will reportedly share the screen with Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, and others.

However, no official confirmation has been made yet. Mike White’s dark comedy anthology series The White Lotus is set to return with a mix of old and new characters in a new location. Although HBO has not officially confirmed details, reports suggest that the new season will take place at Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, France.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii, season 2 took viewers to Italy, and season 3 was set in Thailand. As for the release date, season 4 is not expected to premiere until late 2026 or early 2027. Details of the upcoming season have been kept underwraps. Season four of the show is set to begin production in the spring. The cast of season 4 includes Helena Bonham Carter,Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards,Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, ChrisMessina, AJ Michalka and Sandra Bernhard. The sources have told Variety that the story will also unfold along the French Riviera and in Paris. On the work front, Padukone will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his forthcoming movie King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will release on Dec 24. (Agencies)

