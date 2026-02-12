Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone tighten security after receiving extortion threat

The Bollywood industry has been garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. After the shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, actor Ranveer Singh recently received a threatening extortion threat through a WhatsApp voice note. Amid this, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly tightened their security at their Mumbai residence.

As per the report of The Hindustan Times, a letter was accessed which had been sent to the police station and revealed that the couple had deployed 6 armed security personnel without the permission of the Society Managing Committee. In addition, another uniformed police officer is also stationed with the couple.

The society’s managing committee sent an official letter to the Dadar Police Station, expressing concern over the presence of armed guards. Reportedly, this move has sparked concern among other residents of the complex with the presence of armed personnel.

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar. He reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note recently demanding crores of rupees.

Authorities were informed after the threat, and the police are currently trying to trace the sender of the voice note. However, no formal complaint has been filed by Ranveer Singh or his team so far. Further details of the investigation by Mumbai Police are yet to be revealed. (Agencies)

