Delhi HC seeks Salman Khan's response in plea over 'Kala Hiran' film dispute

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on an application filed by producer Amit Jani, seeking a stay on the hearing of Khan's suit relating to the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

The application came up before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani. Counsel for Jani submitted that similar relief had been sought in an earlier matter pending before the High Court and argued that the present proceedings should be stayed until the earlier case is decided.

"They have moved identical prayers in the previous suit," the counsel submitted.

Senior advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for Khan, said he would file a reply to the application.

During the hearing, the Court sought clarification on the nature of the relief being sought through the application, observing, "This suit was for personality rights?"

Prakash submitted that Khan's original suit concerned protection of his personality rights and that the Court had passed an order in his favour. He further submitted that subsequently a film was announced which, according to Khan's side, was based on an incident from the actor's life.

He said Khan's side had relied on statements and interviews attributed to the producer while seeking relief in relation to the film's promotional material and the proposed movie.

The Court directed Khan's counsel to file a reply to the producer's application and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16. (ANI)

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