Dhanush, Nayanthara’s awkward encounter at a wedding goes viral

Amid brewing controversy, stars Nayanthara and Dhanush bumped into each other at a wedding, where they chose to ignore each other. The video has now gone viral.

According to reports, a security firm posted a video of Nayanthara, who was attending the wedding dressed in a pink saree, was accompanied by her husband Vignesh. The actor was seen sitting in the front row at the wedding and chatting with other guests. Soon the camera panned towards Dhanush, who was sitting in the front row too, on the other end of the aisle. The clip went viral on social media platforms.

Nayanthara and Dhanush have been embroiled in a controversy over her Netflix documentary titled “Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale”, which dropped on November 18. The actress had penned an open letter in which she revealed that Dhanush sent her a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore for alleged copyright infringement as the documentary features BTS footage from his production “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”.

She wrote the letter on November 16, when the actress called out Dhanush after he sent a legal notice to her seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorisation. (IANS)

