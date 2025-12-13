Dharmendra’s legacy honoured at Delhi prayer meet

Dharmendra, an actor and producer primarily known for his work in Hindi films, was widely considered one of the greatest and most handsome film stars in the history of Indian cinema. The legendary actor, who was recovering at home after a hospitalization this month, died at the age of 89 at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. A prayer meet was hosted by his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday in Delhi.

Several prominent political figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others, attended to pay their respects to the late actor, honouring his cinematic legacy. Actors-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut were also present at the prayer meet.

At the entrance, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other members of the family, greeted everyone with folded hands, expressing gratitude as friends and colleagues arrived to pay homage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute, had earlier written that his death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema. "He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people," he wrote on X. (Agencies)

