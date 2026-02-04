DHURANDHAR 2 TEASER OUT: Ranveer Singh's Hamza quest for revenge begins with darker and deadlier action

Ranveer Singh is back as Hamza and Jaskeerat! The much-awaited teaser for Dhurandhar 2 is out, and it's thrilling, entertaining, brutal and gripping all at once. Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the second part titled, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will tell the backstory of Ranveer's character, an undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

Released on 5 Dec, Dhurandhar went on to become a huge hit, shattering several box office records and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies. In the two-month run, the movie has reportedly grossed over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

Hours after the makers released the intense poster of Ranveer, all soaked in blood with a fierce look, the teaser is on the same lines, brutal, bloodier and packed with action, giving the hint that Hamza is not stopping this time as he's in a revenge mode for his nation.

For those who watched the post-credit scene of the first film, the teaser is simply an extended version, giving a glimpse of what to expect in theatres. (Agencies)

