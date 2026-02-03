President Donald Trump slams 2026 Grammys, calls host Trevor Noah ‘total loser’

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the "pathetic" and "talentless" Trevor Noah, who hosted this year's Grammy Awards, describing the ceremony as "the worst" and "virtually unwatchable."

During Sunday night's Grammys, host Trevor Noah took a swipe at Trump and his one-time friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards," POTUS said on the social media network Truth Social. After Billie Eilish won the 'Song of the Year' Grammy, Noah transitioned for a moment with a joke at Trump's expense.

"There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants -- almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it's my last year! What are you going to do about it?," Variety cited Noah's remarks from the award ceremony.

Trump took to Truth Social platform to hit back, "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media."

Calling the host a "total loser", the US President wrote, "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you! President DJT" (ANI)

Also Read: Steven Spielberg clinches first Grammy, completes prestigious EGOT milestone