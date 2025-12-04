Did you know Millie Bobby Brown was hesitant on Eleven’s new outfit?

As Stranger Things enters its final season, fans have been buzzing about Eleven’s unconventional new outfit. Costume designer Amy Parris, who has shaped the show’s style for three seasons, expected the strong reactions—especially the confusion over the “shorts over sweats” look. She explained that the layered athletic style was genuinely popular in the 1980s and drew inspiration from The Goonies’ Josh Brolin, Punky Brewster, and real yearbook photos from the era.

Parris said Eleven’s emotional state also guided her choices: with Max still in a coma, El no longer has anyone helping her with fashion, so her look is intentionally awkward but still earnest. The designer called the outfit a “specific ’80s moment” meant to stand out.

Even Millie Bobby Brown questioned the costume at first, emailing the Duffer Brothers, “Are you sure about this?” and joking during fittings about its shape. But she eventually embraced it once she saw how comfortable and good it looked on camera.

The Duffers frequently remind Parris not to make Eleven too stylish, wanting the audience to see her as the character—not as Millie Bobby Brown, whose own celebrity influence keeps growing. (ANI)

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan says he finally found the answer to the mysteries of the universe