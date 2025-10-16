Director Abhinav Kashyap takes another dig at Salman Khan

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again targeted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, intensifying their long-standing feud. “The Dabangg” director, known for his outspoken nature, called Salman “beyond repair” and labeled him a “criminal,” questioning his credibility to portray a soldier in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap did not hold back. “One hypothetical situation could be that Salman orders a hit on me,” he said, highlighting the intensity of his grievances. He added, “He is not saying anything while I am criticising him, but his sycophants seem to have a problem with it. This man has destroyed his life to an extent that it is beyond saving now.”

Kashyap further attacked the actor over his upcoming patriotic drama, asking, “A criminal like him will play a soldier?” He also dismissed any attempts to silence him with money, stating, “That’s his problem, that his money is of no use here. I am not for sale. He can’t buy me.”

Reflecting on their past, Abhinav claimed Salman betrayed him despite their earlier collaboration on “Dabangg”. “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main (I’m spitting whatever venom they’ve filled me up with),” Kashyap said, explaining why he continues to speak out.

Salman Khan indirectly addressed the comments during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Without naming Kashyap, the superstar remarked, “There is one more Dabangg insaan who has taken a dig at Aamir Khan also, along with me… I want to ask him again, kaam mila kya bhai?” He went on to caution about the consequences of badmouthing colleagues, noting, “The only thing I feel bad about is that you destroyed yourself. If you want to go after someone’s family, then go after yours. Take care of your wife and children; this is the least you can do.” Salman also praised Kashyap’s talent but urged him to use it wisely. “Talented man, he writes well, but he shouldn’t do this the wrong way. You want to bring me on my knees, but I do that every day for God,” the actor said.

Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Salman in the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has previously accused the actor of hijacking credit for the film and creating a toxic work environment, which reportedly influenced his decision to step away from the sequel. This ongoing tension between the two filmmakers has kept the Bollywood industry abuzz, and their latest verbal sparring shows no signs of slowing down. (Agencies)

