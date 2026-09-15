Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Names Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty in FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Bollywood actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, and Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR registered on Monday in connection with the death of Disha Salian.

The development follows the Bombay High Court's direction to register an FIR in the case and ordered a fresh investigation by the CBI. The court also directed that a senior CBI officer be appointed to supervise the probe.

The FIR registration comes after Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, recorded his statement before the CBI as part of the agency's probe into his daughter's death.

In his statement, Satish Salian alleged that several individuals, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and others, played a significant role in an alleged conspiracy and subsequent cover-up.

As per the statement, Satish Salian said the roles of several people needed to be investigated in connection with the alleged offences, including criminal conspiracy, the creation and propagation of what he described as a false suicide narrative, and the alleged suppression, destruction or fabrication of evidence.

The names mentioned in the statement also include Rohan Roy, Aditya Thackeray's bodyguards, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur, Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh and several police officials.

The statement also names officials associated with Malvani Police Station, doctors and staff allegedly involved in the delayed post-mortem, personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, security guards of Regent Galaxy Building and several other individuals. (IANS)

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