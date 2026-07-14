Uddhav Thackeray backs Sonam Wangchuk, CJP protest over NEET paper leak issue

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday extended support to the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, backing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke over their demands concerning alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

Thackeray said the issue was not political but related to the future of the country’s youth, urging political parties and citizens to unite in raising their voices. “I am giving my full support to Sonam Wangchuk. We need people like him,” Thackeray said, accusing the government of being insensitive to public concerns. He said he had earlier requested Wangchuk not to undertake a hunger strike, claiming that the government was ignoring genuine issues.

On the NEET paper leak controversy, Thackeray questioned the lack of action against those responsible and demanded accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He announced that his party would continue supporting Wangchuk and Dipke and said Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would raise the issue in Parliament. He also appealed to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and citizens to support the protesting students. (ANI)

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