Orlando Bloom Opens Up on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Comeback and Johnny Depp Reunion

Pirates of the Caribbean, for decades, has remained a fan favourite, with Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom's Will Turner becoming some of the franchise's most memorable characters. Even years after the last film, fans continue to hope that the beloved stars could return for another adventure. Now, Bloom has opened up about the possibility of a reunion, revealing that he still keeps in touch with Depp and continues to ask about the future of the franchise. Bloom confirmed that he remains in contact with Johnny Depp, who famously played Captain Jack Sparrow alongside him in the franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Orlando Bloom spoke about the possible reunion with Johnny Depp in Pirates of Caribbean. He said, "I ask that all the time. I do connect with Johnny Depp every now and again, because he's amazing. But, I think it's like that was so fun and it was such a zeitgeist-y thing. I mean, I don't know how they do it or when they do it, but I haven't heard."

For Bloom, the appeal of returning appears to be closely tied to the chemistry and camaraderie of the original cast. He described the Pirates group, which also included Keira Knightley, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush, as a "really good group of people". For the unversed, Orlando Bloom attended the Toronto Film Festival in support of his unusual new drama, Bucking Fastard. The possibility of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie has remained in development for years. However, Disney has not announced an official release date or production start time. Reportedly, the studio has explored several script drafts and potential directions over the years. (Agencies)

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