‘Do You Want Me to Produce Taal 2?’: Subhash Ghai Sparks Sequel Buzz

Even after so many years, Subhash Ghai’s “Taal” featuring Aishwarya Rai and Ak shaye Khanna enjoys a special place in the hearts of movie buffs. Now, Ghai seems to be thinking about making a sequel to the beloved romantic entertainer. In his latest post on social media, he asked the netizens if they would like him to produce “Taal 2” with a fresh cast and a young talented director. In his Instagram post, the filmmaker even went on to reveal the biggest compliment he ever received for “Taal”.

He shared that during the screening of the movie in Chicago, a famous Hollywood critic called it “pure entertainment” and “innocence”.

Ghai added that the critic was particularly in awe of Aishwarya’s performance in the movie, along with the music and choreography.

The filmmaker shared on Insta, “The Best compliment on #TAAL I got was from #ROGER EBERT #the leading film critic of Hollywood at ebertfest Chicago on screening of my film #TAAl in 2005 In his review, he praised the film’s “pure entertainment” and “innocence,” noting that it captured a joyful, classic Hollywood-style musical spirit that he felt had largely disappeared from American cinema at the time. He was particularly taken by the music, the choreography, and the performances of Aishwarya Rai and the rest of the cast. Felt blessed (sic).” Talking about “Taal 2”, Ghai went on to add, “Do u want me to produce TAAL2 with other young talented director new cast in india ?” (IANS)

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