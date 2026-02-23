Donald Trump urges Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice ‘immediately’

US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Netflix to remove board member Susan Rice, warning the streaming giant to act “immediately, or pay the consequences.”

His remarks came in response to comments Rice made during a recent podcast appearance, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

He further added, “She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what???”

The post included a screenshot of a message shared on X by political activist Laura Loomer, reacting to Rice’s appearance on the Stay Tuned with Preet podcast hosted by Preet Bharara. During the interview, Rice spoke about corporations that she believes acted in short-term self-interest by aligning with Trump.

“For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular,’” Rice said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bharara added that there could be political consequences for such companies if electoral outcomes shift. Rice also stated, “There will be an accountability agenda. You know, companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents. They better be ready for subpoenas. If they’ve done something wrong, they’ll be held accountable, and if they haven’t broken the law, good for them,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Loomer’s social media post referenced the “accountability agenda” remark and also criticised a potential Netflix-Warner Bros. merger. She alleged that such a merger could create a streaming monopoly and tagged both Trump and FCC chairman Brendan Carr in her message. (ANI)

Also Read: Animated movie ‘Venom’ to be directed by ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ directors