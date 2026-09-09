Dr Srujana Devi wins Miss Forever Universe India 2025

Dr M Srujana Devi, winner of the Miss Forever Universe India 2025 title, says balancing her demanding medical responsibilities with beauty pageant preparation was the biggest challenge as she competed for the crown. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Devi emerged winner at the national finale organised by Forever Star India (FSIA) in Jaipur, where she competed against thousands of participants.

In a conversation with ANI, Devi said she continued her responsibilities as a medical superintendent and consultant anaesthetist for Medicover Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

"The challenging part for me is that I am already a doctor, and I am going for the beauty pageant. So I should work on both sides," she said.

Describing her routine, Devi said she continued to handle anaesthesia duties, including around 40 operation-day cases and ICU cases, while simultaneously preparing for the pageant. "I regularly practice my anaesthesia, doing like 40 operation-day cases as well as ICU cases. Along with that, I have practised self-grooming for the ramp walk and everything for the beauty pageant," she said. Beyond the title, Devi said she intends to use her platform to promote health initiatives for underprivileged communities, with a focus on malnourishment, anaemia and menstrual hygiene among women. (ANI)

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