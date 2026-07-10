‘Dune: Part Three’ Trailer Reveals Paul Atreides’ Ruthless Reign and Chani’s Rebellion in Final Chapter

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released the official trailer for ‘Dune: Part Three’, offering the first full look at director Denis Villeneuve’s final chapter in the acclaimed sci-fi trilogy.

The trailer debuted on July 8 (local time), ahead of the film’s theatrical and IMAX release on December 18, 2026. Based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, the film picks up nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium, marking a significant time jump from the events of ‘Dune: Part Two.’

The trailer shows Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides, now a hardened and ruthless Emperor with a new buzz cut, facing the consequences of the galaxy-spanning holy war carried out in his name.

The footage highlights the growing weight of his rule as he confronts the fallout of his rise to power.

Zendaya returns as Chani, whose relationship with Paul has fractured. The trailer depicts her preparing for conflict while expressing a deep sense of betrayal over Paul’s decision to take power, positioning their strained relationship at the emotional centre of the story.

The footage also teases a major conspiracy forming within Paul’s sphere of influence, as political forces move against House Atreides.

Returning characters include Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho, whose appearance hints at the character’s return as the cloned “Ghola” named Hayt. Among the biggest reveals is Robert Pattinson’s debut as Scytale, the shape-shifting Face Dancer from the Bene Tleilaxu.

With its release set for December 18, ‘Dune: Part Three’ is positioned to conclude Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s saga on the big screen. (ANI)

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