Durga Puja 2026: Power Banks, Water Bottles and Other Pandal-Hopping Essentials

Durga Puja has finally arrived and the festival is incomplete without spending hours exploring different neighbourhoods and admiring the decorations with friends and family. However, a long day of pandal hopping requires more preparation than just choosing an outfit and heading out.

Visitors can get tired from walking long distances, navigating busy streets and waiting in lines, especially if they forget some of the basics.

So if you are planning to explore pandals during Durga Puja 2026, here are a few essentials to keep in mind so you can make the experience more fun and comfortable.

Comfortable clothes and shoes

Traditional outfits and accessories are a very important part of Durga Puja. Your clothing options should also take into account the hours you may spend outdoors. Cotton kurtas, breathable shirts and lightweight dresses work well for daytime outings. You can opt for a saree or kurta-pyjamas or fusion wear for the evening celebrations.

Footwear needs equal attention as well. Choose well-fitting sneakers, comfortable flats or supportive sandals that can handle walking for long periods. Take a small bag. Although you don't need to carry a big bag when visiting pandals, don't forget to bring along a compact bag to keep your essentials such as a fully charged mobile phone and power bank, wallet, tissues, hand sanitizer, water bottle and some cash. Store valuables in locked compartments and do not carry unnecessary items.

Keep your phone charged

Pandal hopping can take longer than expected; therefore, planning your route beforehand can help you cover more places without spending too much time travelling between them. Make a list of the pandals you want to visit and check the traffic restrictions and transport arrangements locally before leaving. It is recommended to carry a power bank to avoid running out of battery.

Stay hydrated

Spending several hours outdoors can increase sweating and fluid loss. Therefore, carry drinking water and take regular sips rather than waiting until you feel very thirsty. Coconut water, chaas and lemon water can also be useful options.

Carry light snacks

With so much to explore, it is easy to lose track of meal times during pandal hopping. But not eating for hours can make you feel sleepy. Have a good meal before you leave and for longer trips you might want to take a small snack. Carrying fruit or nuts is simple.

Durga Puja is also a time to indulge in street foods like phuchka and kathi rolls. Enjoy the food, but choose vendors who appear to follow good hygiene practices and serve freshly prepared food.

Take breaks

Trying to visit every location in one outing may leave you exhausted. Add short breaks into your plans, particularly if you are walking for several hours. Find somewhere to sit down, drink water and eat when needed. (Agencies)

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