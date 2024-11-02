Ed Sheeran Wows Fans with Monkey Costume Inspired by Viral AI Image for Halloween!

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has surprised fans with his Halloween costume. He dressed up in a monkey costume, hinting towards an AI-generated image of himself, reported People.

On October 31, the Grammy winner dressed up in a monkey costume to commemorate the occasion, alluding to an AI-generated image of himself that has become a popular online meme.

Sheeran is seen bending over on a table, smiling and gazing directly into the camera while dressed in a monkey costume and holding up the original AI-generated photo on his phone.

“Haters will say it’s AI,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram with two hashtags: #halloweenbruv and #feltcutemightdeletelater.

The original AI-generated image depicts Sheeran in a monkey costume, holding an iPhone and smiling at the camera while on his hands and knees on a table in an Apple Store.

He appeared on a Podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, he said, “I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

“I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media,” he shared, “but it’s not like an active working phone.”

He shared that in December 2015, he realised that he had many contacts he still had saved from before his career started.

“I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” he said, “and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just... people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people,” reported People. (ANI)

