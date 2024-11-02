‘Squid Game 2’ to be ‘more intriguing’: Show creator promises more challenges

The second season of “Squid Game” will be grander than before, promise makers. The TV show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says there will be a bigger cast of characters and more absorbing challenges than the original.

Hwang said at a third edition of the Korean drama was already in post-production, and hinted an English-language version may be in the offing too. The first season of Squid Game became Netflix’s most watched series of all time when it was released in 2021. The creator won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series, while Lee Jung-jae scored a best actor in a drama Emmy Award. They became the first Asians to take home those titles and the first for a non-English language series.

Given the huge viewing figures, the dystopian show was inevitably renewed and is due to hit the streaming service on December 26, with the third and final instalment set for rollout in 2025.

“In Season 2, Gi-hun , who survived Season 1, returns to the games, not to win this time around, but to put an end to these games,” said Hwang, the show’s writer, director and producer. “There is going to be a larger number of characters this time and more intriguing games that are all worthy of a lot of the viewers’ love and support,” he said. The thriller series follows cash-strapped contestants who take part in deadly survival challenges featuring childhood games for a chance to win a fortune.

The new season takes place three years after the events of the first and sees Lee’s character Seong Gi-hun returning to the life-or-death game with new participants. (Agencies)

