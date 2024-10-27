Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé endorses US Vice President Kamala Harris at Houston rally

Queen Beyonce is on Kamala Harris’s side! After much speculation, the Grammy-winning singer joined the Democratic presidential nominee Harris at her campaign rally in her hometown Houston on Friday.

Endorsing Kamala for the first time in this presidential race, Beyonce took the stage at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium alongside singer Kelly Rowland, her former Destiny’s Child bandmate. Looking gorgeous in a black tuxedo dress, the singer delivered an impactful speech supporting Vice President Harris. As per Variety, she started her speech, by saying, “H-town! We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texan women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said. “A woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity. It’s impossible to not feel the energy in this room. The positivity, the community, the humanity.”

Beyonce added, “We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history,” she added, “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day.”

Welcoming Harris onto the stage, the legendary singer said, “We’re all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you.”

“Let’s do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Beyonce further said. This was the first time when Beyonce has publicly endorsed Harris since she was chosen as the Democratic candidate in the election. However, earlier she permitted Harris to use her 2016 song ‘’Freedom’’ during her presidential campaign, which was a clear indication that she was on Harris’s team.

The songstress’s appearance comes a few days after The Washington Post reported that the singer will be joining the Vice President at her campaign rally in Houston. However, many doubted it, especially after reports of her appearance at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year were false. However, Beyonce’s appearance at Harris’s rally has taken the internet by storm with netizens reacting to her uplifting speech.

Quoting Beyonce’s speech, one user wrote, ‘’Im here as a mother. —@Beyonce #beyonce.’’

Another wrote, “Others mothering on the same stage !!!!! Wow Kamala with Beyonce and Kelly on the same stage. This is so mother !!!!!.’’

In the 2012 election, she endorsed former president Barack Obama and performed the national anthem at his first inauguration ceremony in 2008. And, In 2020, she publicly endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris. (Agencies)

Also Read: Intend to be president for all Americans: US Vice President Kamala Harris

Also Watch: