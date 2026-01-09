Enola Holmes 3 starring Millie Bobby Brown to release in summer 2026

After the end of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is ready to tackle the Upside-Down World. Days after bidding goodbye to her iconic role as Eleven, she is set to entertain her fans once again, this time as Enola Holmes, one more time.

Netflix has officially confirmed that Enola Holmes 3 will arrive on screens in summer 2026.

The streaming giant has revealed its Next on Netflix 2026 lineup, and the list is quite interesting, featuring a slate of exciting releases set to hit the platform next year.

Among several projects, Enola Holmes emerged as one of the highlights. In the first-look photo released on Wednesday (December 7), Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, is seen on one knee, proposing to Enola with a ring made from a flower. Enola, portrayed by Brown, appears visibly shocked.

Season 3 may mark a happy ending to their love story as Enola is set to solve the biggest mystery yet: love. Sharing the first look, the streaming giant wrote, ‘’Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge return in Enola Holmes 3, where Enola must crack life’s greatest mystery: love — FIRST LOOK’’

Apart from playing the lead, she is also producing the film through her company, PCMA Productions. Himesh Patel is returning as Dr John Watson, a character introduced in the second film. Henry Cavill will return as Sherlock Holmes. (Agencies)

