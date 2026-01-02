Netflix crashes following premiere of ‘Stranger Things’ finale

While many choose to ring in the New Year in party mode, others prefer celebrating by binge-watching their favourite films and shows from the comfort of home.

For cinema lovers, the midnight of December 31 became even more special as the much-awaited finale of Netflix’s popular series Stranger Things premiered last night. And as millions of fans logged into the streaming platform to watch the final episode of the Duffer Brothers-created show, titled “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” Netflix apparently crashed briefly.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, when some viewers attempted to play the finale, they were met with a message that read, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

However, this wasn’t the first time, as Netflix also crashed on Nov. 26 when season five, Volume 1, had dropped. At the time, the streamer shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things was released in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the series finale on December 31, which also premiered in theatres.

The final episode runs for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series. (ANI)

Also Read: Megastar Rajinikanth wishes Happy New Year in filmy style