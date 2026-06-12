Eros announces new mythology-based cinematic universe and film franchises

Eros Innovation has announced a major content slate built around three initiatives — Eros Brahmand, Eros Universe, and Eros Remastered — aimed at creating new stories from Indian mythology, expanding popular film franchises, and reviving classic cinema.

The flagship project, Eros Brahmand, is a mythology-inspired cinematic universe featuring nine original titles: Nandi - War of Kailasa, Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe, Vimaan Wars, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., Yakshinis, Brahmarakshak, Garuda, Kumbhayanna, and Mansa Devi. The interconnected stories will draw inspiration from Indian mythology and folklore.

Under Eros Universe, six well-known films — Tanu Weds Manu, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela, and Tere Naam — will be expanded through new stories, characters, films, animation, microdramas, and character-driven content.

A key project in the lineup is Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, directed by Mitakshara Kumar and co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited. Production is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The Eros Remastered initiative will launch with Kochadaiyan, India’s first motion-capture feature film starring Rajinikanth. The film will be restored and reimagined under the creative leadership of Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Eros Founder and Chairman Kishore Lulla said the company aims to bring original mythology-based stories, beloved film franchises, and classic cinema together to engage audiences across generations and formats. Co-Founder and Co-President Ridhima Lulla said the slate reflects the company’s ambition to tell stories in innovative ways.

At London Tech Week, Eros also announced 15 productions, three creative programmes, and a £265 million investment commitment to the UK, alongside licensing its USD 1.7 billion cultural dataset to support a sovereign-grade cultural AI capability in Britain. (ANI)

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