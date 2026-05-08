Rajinikanth reveals late producer R B Choudary wanted him to star in his 100th and final film

Stating that late producer R B Choudary, who passed away in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday, had only recently told him that he was planning to retire after producing his 100th film, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that the eminent producer had asked him to act in his 100th film. Talking to mediapersons after paying homage to the late producer, Rajinikanth said, “I haven’t done a film with R B Choudary sir. However, despite that, he has been a very close friend. We have met several times. As recently as four months ago, he came to meet me when I was shooting for ‘Jailer 2’ at the Aditya Ram studios. He said,’I have made 99 films. After completing 100 films, I wish to retire. You need to act in my 100th film. I have two or three stories. You must listen to them and definitely do this film. I had told him that I would do it a 100 per cent.” Rajinikanth further said, “Two months ago, director K S Ravikumar told me that R B sir had created several directors. He said that all the directors must get together and conduct a function in his honour. Such a great man who was responsible for creating so many directors. He has saved the industry. He was someone who gave employment to so many techinicians.” (IANS)

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