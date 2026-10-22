‘Even Legends Can Fall Ill’: Stars Rally Behind Daler Mehndi After Stage Controversy

Daler Mehndi has received widespread support from the entertainment industry after a video showed Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal confronting the singer during a live performance at the 50th Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal on October 18.

Uniyal interrupted Mehndi's performance, questioning his ability to sing and accusing him of fooling the audience. The video went viral, drawing criticism from several celebrities over the manner in which the singer was addressed.

Mika Singh defended his brother, denying allegations that Mehndi was drunk. He said the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering, but continued performing.

Actor Anupam Kher criticised the minister for publicly humiliating Mehndi, saying any concerns about his performance could have been addressed privately and respectfully.

Rapper Badshah also condemned the public confrontation, calling Mehndi a legend who deserved dignity and respect. Singers Harshdeep Kaur, Shaan and Alisha Chinai expressed similar support, with Chinai noting that backing tracks are commonly used during live performances.

Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed that Mehndi had undergone serious surgery and urged people to be more compassionate. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and singer Palash Sen also expressed their support, with Sen praising Mehndi's legacy and dignity.

Meanwhile, Uniyal defended his actions in a conversation with The Indian Express, arguing that Mehndi should not have attended the event if he was physically unfit to perform. He cited the expenses incurred for the programme and said he had refused requests to issue a statement attributing the singer's condition to medication. (Agencies)

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