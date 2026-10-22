Tiger Shroff firing investigation reveals Salman Khan was the original target: Report

Days after Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18, investigators suspect he was targeted after alleged shooters abandoned a plan to attack Salman Khan due to tight security outside his Bandra residence, according to Hindustan Times.

Police suspect the attackers learned about Shroff's regular Sunday football sessions through social media posts shared by fans. They allegedly waited near Pushpa Narsee Ground and opened fire at his car as he was leaving after a match. Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured.

The alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also under investigation. An audio clip and social media messages purportedly claiming responsibility for the attack have circulated, but their authenticity has not been independently verified.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four additional suspects - Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita - over their alleged roles in procuring and transporting weapons and ammunition. They were handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Earlier, three suspects - Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, Rehan and Phool Singh - were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. Investigators are probing their alleged escape route and claims that they were promised help reaching Canada after carrying out the attack. (Agencies)

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