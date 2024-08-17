Fans go crazy as Taylor Swift brings Ed Sheeran for surprise performance at Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift’s concert on Thursday night in London was mad. Fans got a taste of Swift mania as she looked like she was ready to win hearts with an electrifying performance in the heart of London, Wembley Stadium. This is the first time that Taylor Swift has performed since the foiled terror attack in Vienna which resulted in three concerts in the Austrian capital being shut.

As part of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s London concert had a surprise for her fans – Ed Sheeran joined the pop star and belted a few songs. The duo performed a medley of their collaborations as they owned the stage with their spontaneity and zest.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift performed their duets “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game” during the surprise song section. This was the first of the five London shows planned. As they performed “Everything…..”, Ed Sheeran rose up from the back of the stage and joined Taylor Swift before transitioning to the next song, “End Game”. It is another song from 2017’s Reputation. Ed and Taylor closed their duet with a rendition of Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” before they hugged. The duo looked happy with their surprise, as they hugged and celebrated their friendship.

Introducing Ed to her fans, Taylor Swift during her concert said, “This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine. We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I am doing the ‘Red’ part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week. This is like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran.” (Agencies)

